Parkwood LLC Invests $599,000 in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,717,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $43,725,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,812,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 37,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $875,245.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,129.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,150,974 shares of company stock valued at $44,968,576.

TOST traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,570,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,479. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

