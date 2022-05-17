Parkwood LLC Makes New $6.37 Million Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 579,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,996,000 after acquiring an additional 326,265 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,844,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBR. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 22,936,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,942,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This represents a yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

