Parkwood LLC Purchases 2,725 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,913. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

