Parkwood LLC Raises Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Belden accounts for approximately 1.3% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Parkwood LLC owned 0.26% of Belden worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 485,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,567. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

