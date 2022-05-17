Parkwood LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,000. Humana makes up 1.2% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.59. The stock had a trading volume of 495,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,931. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $472.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $441.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.