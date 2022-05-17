Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS.
NASDAQ:PASG opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.85. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.
In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 221,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $427,495.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,537,923 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,191.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.
Passage Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
