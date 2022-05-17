Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS.

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.85. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 221,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $427,495.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,537,923 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,191.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 373,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 89.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 63.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 300,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

