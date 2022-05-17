Paul Chadwick Myers Acquires 5,000 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.36 per share, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 422,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,263,116.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Chadwick Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 8,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $265,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.43. 1,052,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 80,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.