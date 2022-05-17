PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Increased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,485,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,252,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

