PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) SVP Sells $1,530,500.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,127.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,907. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 354.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

