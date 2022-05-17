Peanut Trading 18.8% Lower This Week (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $342,022.03 and approximately $275,974.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,805.19 or 0.99986985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00104968 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.