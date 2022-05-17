Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick Sells 1,463 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $22,559.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,895.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PTON stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,229,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,205,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.26.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on PTON. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.
About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)
Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
