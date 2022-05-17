Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick Sells 1,463 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $22,559.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,895.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTON stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,229,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,205,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after buying an additional 8,177,503 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTON. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

