Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 4.13% of Pembina Pipeline worth $688,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after buying an additional 6,657,610 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,667,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 93.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 627,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

PBA stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $39.55. 1,000,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,925. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 110.44%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

