Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PENN. Susquehanna raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

PENN stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.35.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

