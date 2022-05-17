Pentwater Capital Management LP Acquires 216,000 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 130.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of TEGNA worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,798. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

