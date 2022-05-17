Pentwater Capital Management LP Purchases 7,300 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,020,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 472.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 252,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after buying an additional 1,096,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 195.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Shares of ASO stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $37.03. 1,814,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,952. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

