Pentwater Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 0.50% of Sutro Biopharma worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 25,420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 109,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 699,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,302. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STRO shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

