Pentwater Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Pentwater Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 187,500 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 36.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 51.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,303 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.40. 3,999,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,389. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.55. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $136.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.46.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

