Pentwater Capital Management LP Sells 495,542 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Pentwater Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,774,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,542 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up 1.2% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.60% of VICI Properties worth $113,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,328 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 389.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,650 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,256,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,746,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,911 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,761,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

