Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABG traded up $6.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average of $172.83. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

