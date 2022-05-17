PEPS Coin (PEPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.68 million and $1,568.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005240 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00155519 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.