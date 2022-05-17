PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,066 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 5.6% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $212,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $241.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.08 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.36.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

