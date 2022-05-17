PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $137.37 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.83.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

