Petiole USA ltd Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Midwest makes up approximately 1.3% of Petiole USA ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Petiole USA ltd owned approximately 2.66% of Midwest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Midwest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 3,522.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDWT traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. Midwest Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

Midwest ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Midwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

