Petiole USA ltd Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000. Investar comprises about 2.3% of Petiole USA ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Petiole USA ltd owned 1.66% of Investar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Investar by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Investar by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Investar by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Investar in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

ISTR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.15. 13,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,037. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. Investar Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $207.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

