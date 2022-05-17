Petiole USA ltd Purchases Shares of 152,218 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,000. Hancock Whitney makes up 5.5% of Petiole USA ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Petiole USA ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Hancock Whitney at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $67,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 385,239 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after acquiring an additional 143,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $5,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

HWC traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. 370,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

