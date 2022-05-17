Petiole USA ltd Purchases Shares of 19,040 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,040 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEBK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at $530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 110,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the third quarter worth about $4,211,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PEBK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. 11,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $149.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.