Petiole USA ltd Takes $4.18 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,313 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000. Synovus Financial comprises 3.0% of Petiole USA ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $277,159. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

SNV stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

