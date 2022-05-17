Petiole USA ltd Takes Position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 291,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000. Blue Ridge Bankshares accounts for 3.7% of Petiole USA ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Petiole USA ltd owned approximately 1.55% of Blue Ridge Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ BRBS traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,530. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Blue Ridge Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.