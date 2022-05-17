Petiole USA ltd Takes Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 145,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 48,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. 20,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 25.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

