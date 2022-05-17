Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Declares — Dividend of $1.30

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.2984 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. 22,899,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,941,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50,833 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

PBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

