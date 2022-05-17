Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Declares — Dividend of $1.30

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.2984 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22.
Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. 22,899,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,941,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.09.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
PBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.