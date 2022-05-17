PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Announces Earnings Results

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.98.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 166,038 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 84,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

