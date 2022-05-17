PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Announces Earnings Results

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.98.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.
