Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ PHUNW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. 3,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,317. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Get Phunware alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.