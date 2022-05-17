Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 188,902 Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,902 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.89% of ADC Therapeutics worth $26,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,121.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 92,621 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 41,426 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADCT opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.54. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 242.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

