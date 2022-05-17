Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 41,608 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,608 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $32,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $55.87.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,729,551.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.