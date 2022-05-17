Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 5,497 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $37,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of DG stock opened at $234.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.53. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

