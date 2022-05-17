Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,449,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,205 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

AUPH stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

