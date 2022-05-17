Pictet Asset Management SA Invests $36.04 Million in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,746,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,044,000. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.72% of Matterport at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $501,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $144,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matterport alerts:

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.