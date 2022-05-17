Pictet Asset Management SA Invests $36.04 Million in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,746,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,044,000. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.72% of Matterport at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $501,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $144,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Matterport stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $37.60.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
