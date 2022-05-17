Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 352,900 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 249.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,900 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.57% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $31,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,021 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,833,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.