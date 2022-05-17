Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 22,891 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,891 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $30,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

ARE stock opened at $164.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.47. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 164.88%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,025,418.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,830. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

