Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 2,315,960 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315,960 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.42% of Brookfield Renewable worth $26,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 100.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,581 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

