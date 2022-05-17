Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 870,162 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870,162 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.62% of Hayward worth $38,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 972.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 31,921 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 21,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hayward alerts:

HAYW opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $117,713,601.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,910,584 shares in the company, valued at $373,518,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $76,913.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,302.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,491,883 shares of company stock valued at $117,891,878. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Profile (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.