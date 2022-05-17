Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 938,417 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938,417 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.43% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $35,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

