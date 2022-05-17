PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCQ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PCQ opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

