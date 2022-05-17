PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFL. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 224,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,174. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.