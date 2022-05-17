Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

PDD opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $143.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

