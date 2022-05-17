Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 11,091 Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 594.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 115,680 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 211,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SON opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -149.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -502.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

