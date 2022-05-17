Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 217.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,903 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,779,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,550,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,641,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.92. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

