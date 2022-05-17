Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,563 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,661,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in FOX by 195.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,703,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,247 shares during the period. CQS US LLC increased its stake in FOX by 60.4% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,020,000 after acquiring an additional 751,055 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in FOX by 38.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,856,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after acquiring an additional 520,281 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

