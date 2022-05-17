Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 45,992 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 2.29. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

