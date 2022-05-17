Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $771,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.90.

NYSE GNRC opened at $219.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

